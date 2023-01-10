Share:

LAHORE - American President Joe Biden’s advisor Shahid Khan has said that no other country has provided as much aid to Pakistan as the United States. America has not closed a single program in Pakistan. All programs of USAID, scholarships and military support are ongoing. Talking to The Nation and Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, he said that he himself briefed President Joe Biden about the destruction and damages caused by the flood, the figures given by the Pakistani authorities were not correct, the damage was more than that. “After my briefing, the US President announced an aid package for flood victims and sent a regular team to survey the affected areas,” he said. He further stated that Imran Khan’s accusation of America’s interference in the change of his government was nothing but slander. “Imran Khan is only running his election campaign by taking advantage of some anti-American sentiments in Pakistan, there is no truth in his allegations.” Shahid Khan, advisor to the US President, said, “If Pakistan wants to move forward, it will have to implement a uniform education system and provinces should be divided into administrative units. If a common man pays taxes, it is invested in certain cities. People become a nation only through uniform education system and becoming a nation is a guarantee of success.” He further said that America is not in decline because America is fulfilling the rights of its elders, children, orphans, and unemployed people. Regarding buying cheap oil from Russia, Shahid Khan said that America has no objection over that. He further said that Pakistani officials hold meetings with US officials without preparation due to which Pakistan’s position cannot be clarified and negotiations cannot be fruitful. The parliamentary system of Pakistan is also full of defects which needs to be changed. He said that only the military officials of Pakistan are aware of all kinds of information in the world and are full of study.