Share:

RAWALPINDI - In celebration of the vibrant Pearl-Continental culture, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi is going to host a three-day event called PINDI EATS from the 16th to 18th of December, 2022 from 03:00pm to 11:00pm.

After the great success of the Bukhara Grand Food Festival held in 2021, this year, the hotel will be offering the best variety of delicious cuisines and appetizing dishes to diners from the specialties of Pearl-Continental Hotels. The beautiful outdoor setting, coupled with delicious food offerings from our acclaimed restaurants includes Dumpukht, Kashmiri Cuisine, Khyber Hujra, Tai-Pan, Jason’s Steakhouse and Bukhara.

Along with food offerings, a variety of kids activities such as jumping castle, face painting, magic show, etc. will also be a part of this three-day event. Other activities will include live music, a lucky draw and kiosks catering to ethnic products. Our guests would range from various sectors including influencers, trendsetters, celebrities, and elites of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. We are offering 10% discount on advance purchases before the 15th of December for PINDI EATS tickets.