Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring wearable, new smartwatches

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its Galaxy Ring wearable device and a new lineup of smartwatches.

The much-anticipated Galaxy Ring, the first of its kind, is designed for 24/7 health monitoring with its lightweight from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams for comfort during extended wear, the company said in a statement.

"Galaxy Ring offers a simple approach to everyday wellness, featuring Samsung’s proven sensor technology in the smallest unobtrusive form, and provides insights that help you understand yourself easily," it added.

The Ring has up to seven days of battery life, and comes with a specially designed charging case that features LED lighting to indicate charging status.

It is offered with three color choices – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold – along with a sizing kit that helps users find the right fit from nine size options.

Samsung said the Ring features a powerful sleep artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to help users easily understand their sleep patterns and build better habits.

"Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality," it said.

Galaxy Ring will be available on July 24 and starts at $399.99 in the US.

New smartwatches

Samsung also introduced a new series of smartwatches -- Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The company said Watch7 motivates users "to create healthier days with more ways to support everyday wellness," while it can accurately track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining various exercises.

It also features a new advanced AI algorithm for sleep analysis, besides Samsung’s most innovative hardware on Galaxy Watch7 – an enhanced BioActive Sensor that has increased accuracy.

The device has a three-times faster CPU and 30% improved power efficiency of the application processor than its predecessor, while it is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS system, which can more precisely track location even in dense urban environments.

Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm in colors green and cream, while 44mm will be available in colors green and silver.

Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is built for extreme durability, has a Titanium Grade 440 frame and 10ATM water resistance. It can operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high for tracking fitness experiences, like swimming in the ocean and cycling in extreme environments, according to Samsung.

Users can activate an emergency siren with a newly added Quick Button, which also initiates and controls workouts.

The new smartwatch has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, with up to 100 hours in power saving mode and 48 hours in exercise power saving, said the company.

New foldables powered by AI

The company, in addition, unveiled Wednesday its new lineup of foldable smartphones -- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

"Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era," said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

While both phones are supported by AI, they are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, and the most durable as they have enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Both devices are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance, according to the statement.

"The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance. The upgraded cooling system maximizes performance with a larger vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the first time ever, a vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Flip," it added.

The latest Google Gemini app is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing users their own AI assistant.

Galaxy Z Flip6's Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced to 3.4 inches (8.64 centimeters), enabling AI-assisted functions without needing to open the device.

Users can reply to texts with suggested replies, which analyzes their latest messages to suggest a tailored response.

FlexWindow also provides access to Samsung Health updates, notifications, and allows users to select the next music track that they want to listen to.

The new device comes with 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-Wide sensors for camera experience.

Both devices come with Android 14 operating system and Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 user interface.

New earbuds offer translation

Galaxy Buds3, Samsung's new wireless Bluetooth earbuds, also offers AI.

"If you’re attending a class in a foreign language, you can turn on Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 series plugged into your ears," said the statement.

"This will allow you to hear the lecture translated directly through your Galaxy Buds, removing language barriers that may exist in your studies," it added.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which offers a premium audio experience, comes with enhanced 2-way speakers with planar tweeter for sophisticated, precise high range sound production, and Dual Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 series will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, with general availability starting July 24, said Samsung.