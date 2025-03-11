Severed human arm found in Karachi, probe launched

KARACHI - An investigation has begun as to who had thrown a sev­ered human arm in Block 19 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal lo­cality of Karachi which had been detached from the body following an ac­cident on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Meanwhile, CCTV camera footage has emerged in which two black cars could be seen passing through the site of the incident at 6:30 in the morning. It is speculated that the arm was thrown at a wall adja­cent to a house from either of these two cars. It has dawned upon the investi­gators that the arm was of a man named Abdul Basit, who had died in a road ac­cident. On the other hand, police have registered an FIR of the incident on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Noor Aslam. As per the text of the FIR, Noor has said that he had been told by one of the area resi­dents that his brother had been hit by a speeding car near Lal Kothi. “And when I reached the hospital, I saw there the body of my broth­er. My brother was crossing a road when a man driving the car recklessly hit him,” the complainant said, add­ing, “Therefore, I request the police to arrest the sus­pect as soon as possible.”