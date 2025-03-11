Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Severed human arm found in Karachi, probe launched

NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An investigation has begun as to who had thrown a sev­ered human arm in Block 19 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal lo­cality of Karachi which had been detached from the body following an ac­cident on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Meanwhile, CCTV camera footage has emerged in which two black cars could be seen passing through the site of the incident at 6:30 in the morning. It is speculated that the arm was thrown at a wall adja­cent to a house from either of these two cars. It has dawned upon the investi­gators that the arm was of a man named Abdul Basit, who had died in a road ac­cident. On the other hand, police have registered an FIR of the incident on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Noor Aslam. As per the text of the FIR, Noor has said that he had been told by one of the area resi­dents that his brother had been hit by a speeding car near Lal Kothi. “And when I reached the hospital, I saw there the body of my broth­er. My brother was crossing a road when a man driving the car recklessly hit him,” the complainant said, add­ing, “Therefore, I request the police to arrest the sus­pect as soon as possible.” 

Three killed, one injured in Kohistan traffic accident

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025