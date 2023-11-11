Saturday, November 11, 2023
PTI leader Asad Umar quits politics

PTI leader Asad Umar quits politics
Web Desk
2:18 PM | November 11, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday announced to quit politics and resigned from the basic membership of the Imran Khan-led party. 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Umar said: "After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics."

"As I had already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country," he mentioned.

The PTI leader further said that he was resigning from the basic membership of the party.

Thanking the people who supported him publically, Umar said he particularly wants to show gratitude to the NA-54 team and the voters who elected him twice.

"I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from. May Allah's blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation," he added.

 
 

More to follow

