Saudi army chief in Iran on rare visit: state media

TEHRAN - Sau­di Arabia’s top military official arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, in a rare high-level meeting since the countries restored ties last year. Fayyad al-Ruwaili, chief of staff of the Saudi armed forc­es, met his Iranian counterpart “General Mohammad Bagh­eri at the Iranian Armed Forc­es General Staff Headquarters” in the capital, the official news agency IRNA reported. “The development of defence diplo­macy and the expansion of bi­lateral cooperation are among the main topics of this meet­ing,” it added. The Fars news agency said that at the meet­ing, Bagheri noted increased security cooperation between the two countries. “We would like the Saudi navy to join Ira­nian naval exercises next year, either as participants or ob­servers,” Fars quoted Bagh­eri as saying. In March 2023, Shiite Muslim-dominated Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Ara­bia resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal. Tehran and Riyadh had sev­ered ties in 2016 after Sau­di diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh’s execution of Shi­ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. The two countries have long backed op­posing sides in conflict zones across the region, notably in Syria and Yemen. Bagheri had declared Iran’s readiness to im­prove military relations with Saudi Arabia in a phone call with the Saudi defence minister in November 2023, the IRNA reported at the time. In Octo­ber, Saudi Arabia announced that it had held war games with Iran and other countries in the Sea of Oman. Iraqi National Se­curity Adviser Qassem al-Araji was also expected in Tehran to meet senior officials, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.