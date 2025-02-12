Govt struggles to lower sugar prices

The Pakistan government has been unsuccessful in persuading sugar millers to reduce prices ahead of Ramazan. Despite efforts to bring the price down to Rs120 per kg, millers argue that production costs stand at Rs170 per kg.

Millers insist that the only way to lower prices by Rs25 per kg is to abolish the 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on sugar. Most sugar mill owners are currently in Dubai, and the government has asked them to confirm their stance by Friday.

Meanwhile, sugar exports to Afghanistan have surged by 4332% in the first seven months of FY 2024-25. Official figures reveal that exports from July to January reached $262.68 million, a significant rise from $5.93 million during the same period in 2023, making sugar the top export to Afghanistan.

Additionally, the provincial governments have not set a support price for sugarcane this year due to IMF conditions.