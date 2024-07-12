Parco’s Mehmet Celepoglu meets finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday outlined the government’s efforts to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio & tax base to improve economic growth and fiscal discipline. The minister met Executive Vice President Oceania & South Asia PARCO Mehmet Celepoglu accompanied by CEO & MD Total PARCO Asif Iqbal at the Ministry of Finance Thursday.

Celepoglu expressed appreciation for the government of Pakistan for its robust macroeconomic performance, emphasizing its positive impact on the business environment. He expressed gratitude for the government’s proactive measures significantly benefiting the industry. The delegation requested facilitation regarding sales tax refunds and documentation procedures with the SBP. The finance minister appreciated the business plans of PARCO in Pakistan and thanked the delegation for their constructive feedback. He highlighted the substantial increase in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and underscored the ongoing support from multilateral institutions and the IMF, which are expected to further stabilize the economic landscape. The federal minister also reiterated investment facilitation processes of the government.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the Advisory Committee meeting on the “Release of International Mobile Telephony (IMT) Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan” at Finance Division. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for IT and Telecom Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman PTA and senior officials from relevant ministries and departments. The key stakeholders from the telecommunication sector and regulatory authorities briefed the finance minister on strategic plans for the allocation and utilization of the IMT spectrum. It was mentioned that the release of this spectrum is expected to significantly improve connectivity, enhance internet speeds, and meet the increasing demand for high-quality data services. The auction process, technical specifications, and the timeline for the spectrum release were discussed in the meeting. The Advisory Committee also considered the way forward to promote technological advancements and create an environment conducive to investment and growth in the telecommunications sector. This meeting underscored the government’s commitment to advancing digital infrastructure and supporting the country’s economic growth.