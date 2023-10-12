Pakistan take on Cambodia in World Cup Qualifier match today 

LAHORE - Pakistan will take on hosts Cambodia today (Thursday) for the World Cup Qualifier away-leg match at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh at 5:00 pm (PST).

This away-leg World Cup Qualifier will be followed by a home-leg match at Jinnah Sta­dium Islamabad. If Pakistan football team manages to beat Cambodia and secure their first-ever second-round qualifica­tion, they will be grouped with Tajikistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in Group G.

Pakistan are ready to give their all on the pitch, leaving no stone unturned to secure a well-deserved victory. The team’s hard work, dedication, and resilience have brought them to this defining moment, and they aim to make the na­tion proud by clinching a spot in the second round.

In a pre-match press confer­ence, Pakistan coach Stephen Constantine said: “It will be a very difficult game, but I think the attitude for us has to be positive. I think it will be a very different Pakistan team that people see from now on and hopefully, we can get re­sults here and finish the pro­cess in Islamabad.

“Cambodia has had a very good team together for some time. I played against Cam­bodia a couple of times with India, and I think when you have a team that’s settled when you have a coach that’s been in place for some, this makes all the difference. I have to say that the attitude of the players was incredibly goodand they worked a little bit harder than they have done before. I hope that tomorrow you will see the new Pakistan and the new start of football,” added the coach.

Key Pakistani footballer Easah Suliman said: “We’re confident and we have to be confident for the game. We’re not going into the game thinking we won’t win. As the coach said, we’ve been training hard and work­ing well. We know it’s gonna be a good crowd, and we’re excited and looking forward to it.”

On the opposing side, Cambo­dia’s Head Coach, Félix Dalmás, displayed a sense of confidence, emphasizing the strength of the Pakistani side: “We’re going to play against a strong side to­morrow as I said FIFA ranking doesn’t represent the quality they have. I think all the players understand their responsibility.

“The new players that we have and the players that have been here before, all have the same feeling and the same pas­sion to represent the country. So, we will do our best to bring happiness to the people of Cam­bodia tomorrow,” he added.