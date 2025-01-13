Monday, January 13, 2025
Police solve blind murder case

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR  -  Sanghar police have solved the blind murder case of a woman whose tortured body was found last month in Sanjhoro’s jurisdiction. The investigation revealed that her brother and cousin were involved in the crime, which was committed in the name of honor. According to details, on December 5, the mutilated body of a woman was discovered in Deputy Goth, under the limits of Sanjhoro Police Station. SSP Sanghar, Ghulam Nabi Keerio, directed SHO Sanjhoro, Muhammad Yaseen Solangi, to arrest the culprits involved. Utilizing all available resources, the police initiated a thorough investigation and eventually apprehended the suspects. Those arrested include the victim’s brother, Salman Arain, her brother-in-law, Irfan Arain, and an accomplice, Rafiq Arain, also known as Pola. The suspects were attempting to flee the country at the time of their arrest. Initial investigations confirm that the murder was committed in the name of honor. The suspects have confessed to the crime, and further investigations are underway.

Our Staff Reporter

