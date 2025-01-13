South Africa announces squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

has unveiled a 15-member squad for the , set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE. Temba Bavuma will captain the side, which includes the returning pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Nortje is back in action following a stress fracture in his back that sidelined him since September 2023. This caused him to miss the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and South Africa’s subsequent home series. Ngidi also returns after recovering from a groin injury sustained in October 2024.

The squad retains 10 players from the team that reached the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals. New additions include Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder, who are all set to debuts in a 50-over ICC event.

, coming off a successful run as runners-up in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and finalists in the World Test Championship, will begin their Champions Trophy campaign next month with group-stage matches against Afghanistan, Australia, and England.

Squad for

Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.