The government has announced five-day public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be from 21st to 25th of this month i.e. from next Friday to Tuesday.
10:05 AM | April 14, 2023
