KP CM announces free plots for families of martyrs

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PKHA) to accelerate the process of allotting free housing plots to the families of on-duty martyred civil servants in the provincial government housing schemes.

The initiative includes provision of plots to the heirs of martyred civil servants from all armed forces, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, FC, and the Pakistan Army, as well as other government personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were martyred in the line of duty.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative, aimed at honouring the sacrifices of the martyred, will be implemented in phases, beginning with the allotment of 500 available plots across various housing schemes in the province.

“The sacrifices made by our martyred heroes for our future can never be fully repaid, but this gesture serves as a token of honour and a means of financial support for their families,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the allotment of plots would commence immediately with the available plots in the housing schemes located in Hangu, Nowshera, Swat, and Abbottabad. He further instructed the authorities to also prioritize planning for plot allotments in upcoming housing schemes.

The Chief Minister made these decisions during an important meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority at the Chief Minister’s Office in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali, Secretary Housing, Director General PKHA, and other senior officials.