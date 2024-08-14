As Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the nation stands at a crossroads where the principles laid down by its founding fathers must guide its journey forward. One of the most critical aspects of nation-building is the adherence to merit-based appointments in both the public and private sectors. In a country where over 60% of the population is under the age of 30, the importance of transparent and meritocratic systems cannot be overstated. Merit-based appointments are not just a matter of ethical governance; they are the foundation upon which Pakistan’s future must be built.

Meritocracy, where positions are awarded based on ability and talent rather than nepotism, favouritism, or pre-selection, is a cornerstone of good governance. The principle of ‘the right person for the right job’ is crucial in ensuring that the best possible individuals are in positions of power and responsibility. This not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of institutions but also fosters trust in the system among the public, particularly the youth who are the future leaders of the country.

Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasised the importance of merit and integrity in appointments. In his numerous addresses, Jinnah highlighted that the success of the newly formed nation would depend on adherence to these principles. He warned against the dangers of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism, stressing that the selection of the right individuals for the right positions was essential for the country’s progress and stability. During his address at the first session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August 1947, he underlined the importance of addressing urgent problems, including bribery and nepotism.

The superior courts of Pakistan have also laid down clear guiding principles to ensure merit-based and transparent appointments. These principles serve as a beacon for the government, public institutions, and private organisations, guiding them in their recruitment processes. The courts have emphasised the need for a transparent selection process where all candidates are given a fair and equal opportunity. This includes the proper advertisement of positions, clear eligibility criteria, and an impartial selection committee.

Moreover, the judiciary has repeatedly stressed that appointments should be based on the competence and integrity of the candidates. This ensures that only those who are truly capable and honest are selected for important positions. The courts have ruled that appointments must be free from any form of discrimination based on race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. Merit should be the sole criterion for selection.

The courts have also established the principle of judicial review in appointments, allowing for the review of selection processes to ensure they adhere to the principles of merit and transparency. This acts as a check against any potential misuse of power in the recruitment process. Implementing the various judgements of superior courts, there is a dire need to ensure the selection of candidates strictly follows the prescribed procedure and criteria.

Lastly, the importance of maintaining public trust in the appointment process has been highlighted. This trust can only be achieved by ensuring that appointments are made solely on merit, without any influence from external pressures or personal interests.

As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day, it is imperative that both federal and provincial governments pledge to uphold these principles in all their appointments. There is a growing concern among the public, especially the youth, that in certain cases, candidates for advertised positions are often pre-selected, creating a sense of disillusionment and frustration. This practice not only undermines the principles of meritocracy but also hinders the development of a competent and effective workforce.

In cases where contract extensions are required, these should be based on past performance, and proper Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) should be developed and followed in all such extensions. The government should take concrete steps to ensure that all appointments are made based on a transparent, merit-based selection process, free from external pressure. This includes the appointment of well-reputed, capable, honest, and relevant experts as members of selection boards and search committees. Along with candidates, there should also be criteria for the nomination of members of selection committees. Individuals should be chosen not only for their expertise but also for their commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and integrity in the selection process.

With a youthful population, the need for merit-based appointments in Pakistan is more pressing than ever. The youth are not only the largest demographic group in the country but also the most affected by the policies and decisions of today. They are the ones who will inherit the country’s institutions and systems, and it is essential that these are built on a foundation of merit and transparency. Merit-based appointments are crucial in providing opportunities for the youth to realise their potential. When young people see that positions of power and responsibility are awarded based on merit, it instils in them a sense of hope and motivation. It encourages them to work hard and strive for excellence, knowing that their efforts will be recognised and rewarded.

Moreover, a meritocratic system helps build a sense of national unity and social cohesion. When individuals from diverse backgrounds are given equal opportunities to succeed, it fosters a sense of belonging and reduces feelings of marginalisation and exclusion. This is particularly important in a country as diverse as Pakistan, where social and economic disparities can often lead to tensions and divisions.

As Pakistan marks another year of independence, it is a time for reflection and renewal. The country must reaffirm its commitment to the principles of meritocracy and transparency in all appointments. By doing so, it can ensure that the best and brightest individuals are in positions to lead the nation forward. This is not just a matter of good governance; it is a prerequisite for the country’s progress and prosperity. Let us heed the words of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work towards building a Pakistan where merit is the defining criterion for success, and where every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s development.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor

The writer is analyst, writer and higher education expert.