Misgivings Over Elections

Forty countries with 3.2 billion population and $44.2 trillion GDP are heading to the polls in 2024 making it biggest election year in the history. A very consequential year is in the making in terms of electing new leaders to major policy changes pertaining to economic, strategic and geopolitical from Washington, DC to Islamabad. Every single nation enjoys the reliability of the system except Pakistan. Misgivings regarding process of elections are owing to the staggering history of undemocratic interventions.
In the latest scenario, evidently caretakers in Punjab and Center with their unfathomable ineligibility are pursuing the agenda of postponement of elections so they can enjoy expensive rides, royally protocols and luxurious overseas trips for few more days but they are oblivious of the fact that they will be first victims of causality, and in case election delays for one day because their performance is regrettably very poor. Initially in the center, most of the federal ministers were not available to defend their ministries then they were warned of thrown out from cabinet if they remained unmoved. Some federal ministers are still struggling ineptly with work they have never done while others are in shock in realization of their dreams they never saw. The shallowness of their aptitude is harrowing, and a burden on establishment instead of helping hand. This arrangement supplemented the idea that experienced, and traditional politicians are irreplaceable.
Unstoppable popularity of Imran Khan is posing a threat to the timely polls. If this is the case then it will mount further with every passing day due to the devastating inflation, leadership gap at national level, and weak media strategy of PDM especially PML-N which is thoroughly relying on the establishment for narrative building. In fact, inflation is more popular than Imran Khan. PTI through its dominance on social media have established a perception that Imran Khan is undefeatable electable while situation on ground is considerably different. Nawaz Sharif’s vote bank has increased from 2013 onwards whilst he has yet to kick off his campaigning this time. Bye-elections in July 2022 were rigged in favour of PTI giving them 15 seats making sure their return to Punjab for strategic goals but popular votes of PDM & independents combined were more than PTI secured, and equation was the same even in the bye-elections held in October 2022. Behaviour of bulk of swing vote base in Pakistan and the region is missing in which voter cunningly weighs his interests to be looked after, and votes for winning side which is PML-N in the given circumstances. Nawaz cannot have better opportunity to defeat his incarcerated opponent and his crippling to survive party.
Common man is suffering from debilitating inflation, and failing miserably to cope up. Stock exchange is performing well but does not represent the true picture of economy. Situation of liquidity market is extremely perilous mainly due to the highest interest rate, and cessation of the hot cash. Domestic and international investors have held their cash flows to weigh the market for transitional period. They will invest once they are certain about new government, and policies.
Though the Army Chief has performed a tremendous job in reviving economy. His tenable commitment was manifested in drive to curbing electricity theft and line losses, curtailing smuggling of goods and dollar, maintaining exchange rate, and economic diplomacy but all will take time to yield the benefits there so a seasoned partner is needed to carry forward the initiatives as security officials cannot hold the regular meetings with sugar barons, currency exchangers, and businessmen.
Terrorism in election season is a permanent feature in Pakistan’s case but our valiant forces outbraved the challenge every time. In December 2007, nation lost its most revered leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during the polls but political transition took place.
Pakistan signed MoUs of $35 billion dollars with the Gulf states. The Caretaker PM told journalists at a breakfast of which I was also part that billion dollars’ investment is coming in January but prospects of immediate transaction are dim particularly in the post Israel-Palestine war wherein major Middle Eastern allies are swamped into the conflict. Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was reached out for stopover in Islamabad after returning from G20 summit in India but he did not. Reason is obvious from an international partner’s perspective that engagement with caretakers is a futile exercise in terms of diplomatic and economic endeavours. That too requires a political partner in place to harness the initiative of brining foreign investments in home by Army Chief.
Following factors will ensure timely elections; Election is compulsion than a choice for country, and more so for Establishment which is running its capital fast from domestic to the international front. Domestically, a bigger challenge is to curtail Imran Khan and its party which is being achieved through management of courts, LEAs include NAB, FIA, ACE and Police, and media but in the era of digitalization they cannot sustain pressures for longer period, and eventually will revert to restore their credibility. Consequently, keeping Imran in jail for more time will be a hard task due to the procedural loopholes in his cases, therefore, his followers’ onslaught on IHC, and reliance on LHC and Supreme Court will also be increased in coming days. A fatigued state apparatus will ensure new life line, and leverage to the establishment on system after elections. Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is on a drive to reclaim the writ and authority of his office and the institution so will never allow postponement of elections come what may. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja also thinks his lifetime reputation is at stake now so determined for timely elections, and hinted his resignation in case of delay.
Pakistani officials have reassured its commitment to the international community for timely polls. According to the Pakistani diplomats in important capitals, they are being told to connect after elections for serious engagements. The US Ambassador, and UK High Commissioner both were told by the chief election commissioner that elections will be held on time. Diplomats in Islamabad are keen to work with partners with long term mandate. Pakistan secured $3 billion SBA from IMF after assuring elections. Pakistan also seeks one more bailout for next three years so cannot afford to defy her commitment with lender.
Effective political communication and handling was missing by the caretakers on the issues of repatriation of illegal Afghans, and Israel-Palestine war. Foreign diplomats are voicing their concerns with media on repatriation of Afghan refugees. The media and masses also want to get rid of uncertainty, and hopelessness for new beginnings. Some estimations are suggesting dollar rise in 2024, and it may up to 400-500 if polls delayed. The absence of political partner to share burden will exert more pressure on the establishment from economic to foreign front so it should not be trapped by carpetbaggers. Elections, even fabricated, are a sole way forward.
BY SHAHID MAITLA
-- The writer is Islamabad-based journalist. He can be reached at shahidmaitla@gmail.com