Bank of Khyber partners with Peshawar General Hospital to offer Islamic banking solutions

ISLAMABAD - Bank of Khyber (BoK) has taken another step towards promoting financial inclusion by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Peshawar General Hospital (PGH). This strategic partnership reflects BoK’s commitment to offering Shariah-compliant financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its partners. The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ghaffar, Group Head Islamic Banking, BoK, and Khurshid Ahmad, Hospital Director, PGH, in the presence of Hassan Raza, MD/CEO, BoK, alongside senior executives from both organizations.

As part of this agreement, employees of PGH will have access to a variety of Islamic Consumer Finance products and services, including financing for houses, cars, motorcycles, and personal needs, on a priority and preferential basis. Irfan Nisar, Divisional Head Islamic Consumer Assets, provided a detailed briefing on these offerings, emphasizing how this collaboration will simplify access to Shariah-compliant financing for PGH employees. This partnership reinforces BoK’s mission to empower individuals and institutions through innovative and ethical financial solutions, enhancing the convenience and trust for its valued customers.