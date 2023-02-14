Share:

Police repulsed an armed attack of the terrorists on a police picket in Kashu Pull, Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to details, terrorists attacked the Kashu Pul police picket in the limits of PS Domel in Bannu and opened fire at the police personnel. Police returned the fire and after the exchange of fire, the terrorist escape from the scene.

No casualty was reported in the incident. Following the successful retaliation District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal visited the police picket and lauded the policemen for prompt action.

The DPO underlined the need for unity to fail the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

Earlier, at least eight people sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the house of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ameenullah in North Waziristan.

As per details, a group of terrorists attacked the house of a policeman in the Danday Syedkhel area of North Waziristan. The family of the ASI bravely fought the terrorists and forced them to flee.

In the exchange of fire with the outlaws eight people including women and ASI Ameenullah got injured.