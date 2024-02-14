Ijazul Haq confers political developments with Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Husain says concerted efforts are required to steer the country towards prosperity.

He shared his view during a meeting with PML-Z chief Ijazul Haq at his (Shujaat’s) residence. The two leaders discussed the political developments in the country.

Later, Chaudhry Shujaat, along with Ijazul Haq, told a press conference that consultation among politicians was under way.

Ijazul Haq said he had a cordial meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat “who is like an elder brother”. He said he had felicitated the veteran politician on electoral success and discussed prospects of government formation.

He said it’s important who could be the ideal choice to pull the country out of quagmire. “We have sought some time and will adopt any course of action after consultation with the party leaders,” he added.

Shujaat said economy should figure high on agenda to take the country forward. “There is a need for joint efforts to work for the betterment of the country,” he said.