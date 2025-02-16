Residents for launching electric buses between Gujar Khan and Islamabad

Gujar khan - The unprecedented projects on education, health, housing, agriculture, welfare of destitute and anti-encroachment launched by the chief minister Punjab have earned laurels from the public and social circles in Gujar Khan.

They have appreciated the efforts of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister Punjab and termed it game changer in the social fabric of the Punjab.

Syed Nadeem Abbas Bokhari, an old time worker of PML-N has said that the launching of ‘Honhar’ scholarships for the brilliant students including distribution of laptops among the students was serving as a great support and incentive for students and it was also boosting competitive environment among the students.

Mr Bokhari further said that distribution of Green Tractors, launching of electric buses to tackle pollution, provision of fertilizers at subsidized rate, installation of Ramzan bazars, availability of interest free loans for the students and the homeless residents were also great steps introduced by the welfare oriented chief minister. The PML-N worker also pointed out that organizing ‘Dhee Rani’ functions for the marriages of the poor and orphan daughters was also a great welfare scheme being sponsored by the provincial government.

Shahzad Qureshi, a veteran journalist, while commenting over such public oriented projects, he said that the provision of medicines and other health facilities at government hospitals, construction of road infrastructure in the cities, towns and villages, and the introduction of ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ for ensuring cleanliness in the urban and rural areas was also working wonders.

Qureshi said that police and civil administration at tehsil and district level was made to work independently with open doors for commoners, and residents have direct access to the authorities without any political influence. He also appreciated the working in police stations of Gujar Khan where the police have unearthed two cases of murdering of unmarried girls by initiating prosecution by the police authorities. The senior journalist further said that the vision of Nawaz Sharif was being materialized by the administrative zeal of the chief minister and her team.

He said that anti-encroachment drives in Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi areas was being appreciated by the general public. He suggested that electric buses should also be launched between Gujar Khan and Islamabad to provide quality transport facility to the large section of population. The residents of Gujar Khan also hoped that tehsil status for Daultala town of Gujar Khan would also be granted for the public interest.