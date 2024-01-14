Xinjiang’s Uyghur region progressing rapidly

LAHORE - Western media continued to spread propaganda as Xinjiang’s Muslims took the lead in develop­ment. During visit to China in December 2023, we reached Kashgar to explore Xinjiang. Beautiful roads from airport to hotel, flowing and orderly traffic, high-rise buildings, a glimpse of local cul­ture and cleanliness got a lot of attention. The faces of the Kashi people were telling that they had traveled in a few years from where it is now easy to get the uniqueness and progress like Bei­jing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The Chinese believe in hard work and focus on results. They set the target and go. That is why the results are waiting for them. All the propaganda about Xinjiang Uy­ghur Autonomous Region is so much against the facts and based on lies that it is like saying that the sun does not shine. Is there anyone who believes that the sun does not really shine? Xinjiang is not only developing, but the lifestyle of the citizens now seems to be above international standards. All minorities especially Muslims are free in their religious worship. Crowds of people walking on streets, smiles on faces, rush and noise in markets, mosques opened, calls to prayer, children’s mis­chief, women engrossed in their work, full glimpse of life, food stalls, abundance of fruits, Pomegran­ates were found in the markets and even on the dining tables, and above all, a beautiful atmo­sphere full of charm. The legs would stop again and again, the eyes would move around. Saw the Kashgar in daylight and also at night, walked on the streets, went shopping and wandering . When I told someone ,a Pakistani , his face would light up. Although there was a language barrier but there was not much difficulty in understanding and explaining. It is surprising that many coun­tries in the West are benefiting from China’s proj­ect, why they do not see the Belt and Road Initia­tive, which has provided various projects and jobs including infrastructure to Muslims around the world, especially in the backward Muslim regions of Asia and Africa. CPEC in Pakistan and invest­ments of around $400 billion in Iran are proof that China is investing heavily in stabilizing Muslim states. The United States, United King­dom and European countries (G7) announced a project to counter the Belt and Road Initiative . Has this project benefited any Muslim state? The fact is that this project of G7 did not go beyond the papers. And then to divert attention from this, another project of India-Middle East-Europe Eco­nomic Corridor was announced in the Group 20 meeting in September 2023 in India. The govern­ment of China allowed the birth of one child to control its population, but did not apply this law to minorities, encouraged them to increase their offspring by having three children.