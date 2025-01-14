Tuesday, January 14, 2025
PM orders investigation into misleading PIA Paris flight ad: Ishaq Dar

Web Desk
8:26 PM | January 14, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Senator Ishaq Dar announced that the prime minister has ordered an investigation into a misleading advertisement regarding a Paris flight.

Speaking during a Senate session, Dar criticized the previous PTI government for inflicting substantial damage on PIA and highlighted the current administration's initiatives to restore flight operations to Paris and the UK.

He revealed that PIA is currently operating six Boeing aircraft and plans to resume UK flights by March or April. Dar also stressed the importance of privatizing PIA, confirming that active efforts are underway in this regard.

Additionally, he mentioned that a UK delegation is expected to visit Pakistan soon to finalize steps for resuming flight operations.

