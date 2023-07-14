Zero Carbon inks deal with SLM for 3MW on-grid solar power plant

LAHORE-Zero Carbon Pvt Limited, a leading provider of solar solutions, has inked a deal with Servis Long March (SLM), Pakistan’s sole truck and bus tyres manufacturer, to install a 3MW on-grid solar plant at its factory at Nooriabad Industrial Area.

A signing ceremony was organized by SLM, which was attended by the Chairman of the Chinese venture partner Chaoyang Long March, Li Qingwen, Chief Executive of SLM, Omar Saeed, Group Director of Punjab Group (parent company of Zero Carbon), Mian Hamza Amer, Managing Director of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Bilawal, Xing Xiaobing, Principal of Energy Futures Consulting, Samir Ahmad, and others.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zero Carbon will design and implement a solar power plant, tailored specifically to improve the energy mix of the factory yet maintain its stability. “We are excited to partner on this project with SLM, which has become the top engineering goods exporter of Pakistan in a very short while. Soon SLM will be able to proudly tell its customers that each high-quality tyre it produces is made with lesser impact on the environment,” said Mian Hamza Amer. He highlighted financial benefits of installing solar and impressive payback period of less than 4 years.

With this project, SLM will generate a total of 12,879,000 kWh units leading to a CO2 reduction of 7,573 tons per year. “As fossil fuel-based energy generation mediums become more and more expensive with each passing day, renewable energy presents a viable solution for industries to bring down their generation costs while achieving energy sustainability in the long run,” Omar Saeed stated.

Zero Carbon has been operating in Pakistan since 2019 as a turnkey solar solution provider and has gained the status of one of Pakistan’s fastest growing renewable energy companies in a short span of time. With offices in Lahore and Islamabad, Zero Carbon is steadfast in its vision to lead Pakistan’s transition into a low carbon and energy independent state.