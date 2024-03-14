Pakistan, China march toward shared development, prosperity, progress: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a shared vision for development and progress with China, stating that both nations would work closely together towards prosperity. He conveyed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his warm wishes upon Sharif's election as Prime Minister, emphasizing the importance of their enduring friendship and cooperation.

Marking the 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Sharif underscored the evolution of their strategic partnership into an enduring bond often likened to "iron brothers." He stressed the need to further elevate this friendship to new heights.

In an interview to Xinhua, PM praised China's modernization efforts as a success story. He highlighted China's achievements in poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare as models for Pakistan to emulate.

The premier emphasized the potential for Pakistan to learn from China's development model, particularly in sectors like agriculture, industry, and information technology, to alleviate poverty and stimulate employment opportunities.

Regarding Pakistan's involvement in global initiatives such as the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), PM Shehbaz expressed full support, believing these endeavors would strengthen global bonds.

Acknowledging the significant impact of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM outlined plans for the second phase of CPEC, focusing on technological advancement and agricultural development.

To streamline investment processes, Pakistan has established the Special Investment Facilitation Council, aiming to remove bureaucratic hurdles for CPEC projects. The country also looks forward to Chinese joint ventures in various sectors to enhance production and exports.

Expressing gratitude for China's support in promoting Pakistan's economic progress, particularly through CPEC, Sharif highlighted plans to transition towards clean energy technologies.

Sharif expressed eagerness to revisit China, emphasizing the tradition for Pakistan's new leadership to strengthen ties with China after inauguration, reiterating commitments to mutual cooperation through all circumstances.