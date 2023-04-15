Share:

The Question of Palestine has remained as the most complicated international challenge and issue for over seven decades.

In addition to Palestinians’ deprivation from their most inalienable and imprescriptible rights, Israel’s unlawful, inhumane and expansionist policies and measures have led to the deterioration of the living conditions of the Palestinian people on a daily basis. Being in contravention of the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and International law specifically International human rights as well as International humanitarian law, those malign policies and measures have been intensified due to the unreceptive positions of the international community and its failure in taking serious measures to resolve the issue of Palestine.

The Zionist regime every day engages in “grave, continuous, and systematic human rights violations,” including children’s rights. Normalizing ties with this infanticidal regime not only doesn’t lead to peace in Palestine but encourages it to continue oppression & occupation. ‏Quds is the land of Palestinians and the Muslims’ first Qibla. No one can buy or occupy it.

Struggling to achieve and realize their fundamental rights, particularly the right to self-determination and self-defense against occupation and unlawful expropriation of their territory, the Palestinians have resisted and made praiseworthy and valuable efforts in different aspects. Nevertheless, the problem has remained unsolved since no comprehensive and practical plan or initiative corresponding with historical facts of Palestine has ever been proposed.

The issue of Palestine is no longer just the problem of the Palestinians, but it is the first issue of the Muslim world and International Quds Day has become a significant symbol of the global resistance movement against occupation, terrorism, apartheid, injustice and systematic violations of the Palestinian nation’s natural and basic rights.

The terrorist nature of the apartheid regime of Israel is evident in the daily massacre of civilians, Arab elites, and Iranian scientists. International Quds Day is the manifestation of the unity of Islamic Umma and the symbol of perseverance against a law-breaking and occupying regime, that is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in West Asia.

Respecting “the Palestinian cause and fighting an apartheid regime’s violence” is the criterion to measure “the importance of justice” for the world. The Islamic Republic of Iran proudly supports Palestinians. Quds Day is the symbol of the continuity of a nation’s efforts to retake its homeland.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes addressing the issue of Palestine, as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world and considers attempts by global Zionism to drive the issue into oblivion to be doomed to failure.

‏The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with efforts to resolve the Palestinian crisis, has put forth a democratic and just plan of “holding a referendum in Palestine.” This plan is a suitable alternative to the previous failed plans. Practicing the right to determine one’s fate is the basis of this plan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the sole possible solution is to hold a nationwide referendum with the participation of all original Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

The plan entails four main phases:

1. Enforcing the Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their historical and original homeland.

2. Holding a general referendum among the original inhabitants of the Palestinian territory including members of all religions who used to live in Palestine before the issuance of the Balfour Declaration, to exercise their self-determination right and enable them to determine the political system of their choice.

3. Establishing the political system agreed upon by the majority of the people of Palestine.

4. Deciding on the state of the non-original residents of Palestine by the political system elected by the majority.