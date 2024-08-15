Tarbela dam all set to achieve its maximum conservation level

ISLAMABAD - The country’s mega water reservoir of Tarbela dam is all set to achieve its maxi­mum conservation level of 1550 feet by the weekend. ‘’Tarbela dam will most likely achieve its peak level by August 17,’’ official source told The Nation.

Currently the dam level is 1546 feet, and within next 72 hours the reser­voir will achieve its maximum level, the source added. Notably, last year Tarbela had achieved its maximum conserva­tion level of 1550 feet on August 11. However, Mangla dam present level is 1210.55 feet which is 31.45 feet short of hitting the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. Chashma reservoir is also 7 feet away from touching its peak level of 649 feet. The filling of Tarbela dam will result in 5.809 million acre feet (MAF) of water availability in the dam, which is a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come. As per the hydrological data re­leased by WAPDA on Tuesday, inflows in Indus at Tarbela were 283600 cusecs and outflows 254600 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshehra were 64200 cusecs and outflows 64200 cusecs, inflows at Khair­abad Bridge 319300 cusecs and outflow 319300, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla 22300 cusecs and outflows 10000 cu­secs, inflows in Chenab at Marala inflows 68900 cusecs and outflows 51600 cusecs.

Tarbela dam against the minimum op­erating level of 1402 feet is presently at 1546 feet, while the maximum conser­vation level of the dam is also 1550 feet. While live storage of the reservoir is 5.536 MAF. Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1210.55 feet. The maximum conser­vation level of the reservoir is 1242 feet while live storage was 4.943 MAF. It is also worth to note that in 2023, Man­gla had achieved its peak level of 1242 feet on August 17, however during the ongoing year the reservoir is still 32 feet short of its maximum conservation level. Chashma against the minimum op­erating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 642 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet with a live storage of 0.063 MAF on Wednesday. Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electric­ity generating facility in Pakistan with installed capacity of 4888 megawatt (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.