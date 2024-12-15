Sunday, December 15, 2024
Pakistan seeks to strengthen ties with Lebanon, says Attaullah Tarar

Pakistan seeks to strengthen ties with Lebanon, says Attaullah Tarar
Web Desk
5:13 PM | December 15, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says Pakistan and Lebanon enjoy brotherly and cordial relationship and Pakistan wants to further strengthen these ties.

He expressed these views while talking to his Lebanese counterpart Ziad Makary in Istanbul today.

During the meeting, the Information Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve for peace and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

He thanked the leadership of Lebanon for facilitating the immediate evacuation of Pakistani citizens, trapped in Syria, via Beirut.

The Minister said that Prime Minister of Lebanon took immediate action on the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provided immediate facilities to the Pakistanis stranded in Syria, which is a testament of strong relations between the two countries.

Highlighting the brotherly and cordial relationship between both the countries, Attaullah Tarar said entire Pakistani nation stands alongside the people of Lebanon in these testing times.

PM Shehbaz formally launches polio eradication drive

In his remarks, the Lebanese Information Minister thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the government and people of Pakistan for dispatching humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Lebanon.

He said Pakistan has always supported Lebanon in every difficult time.

The Lebanese Information Minister also expressed the commitment to further cementing bilateral ties with Pakistan.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

