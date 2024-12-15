Sindh govt announces Dec 25-26 as public holidays

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a two-day public holiday on December 25 and 26. According to the notification issued by the provincial government, December 25 will be observed as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, while December 26 will be a holiday for Christian employees to celebrate Christmas. All government offices will remain closed on these days. This announcement comes as the nation prepares to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, which honors the life and achievements of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Additionally, the State Bank of Pakistan has also announced that all banks will remain closed on December 25.