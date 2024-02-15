NY Strikers Are Set to Join the The Legends Cricket Trophy In Sri Lanka

After their triumph at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, the New York Strikers are now gearing up for the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy.

Their outstanding performance in both the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Lanka Premier League showcased their talent and commitment, earning them global recognition and praise.

Led by the likes of cricketing giants such as Kieron Pollard, Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir the New York Strikers Squad is not only a force to be reckoned with but also a team committed to continuous improvement and success. As they gear up for the Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, they are on the lookout to further bolster their squad with additional star players, adding even more firepower to their already formidable arsenal.

Sagar Khanna, Owner of the New York Strikers, shared his vision for the team's participation in the upcoming tournament. "Over the years, we've witnessed a remarkable expansion in the New York Strikers Squad, both in talent and depth," he remarked.

With anticipation building for the commencement of Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, the global cricketing community eagerly awaits the New York Strikers Squad's captivating performances. Armed with talent, ambition, and a steadfast resolve, they are poised to leave an indelible mark on the tournament, captivating fans and pundits alike with their electrifying brand of cricket.