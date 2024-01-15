Pak-Iran talks on security situation start today

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-Iran talks on deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan particularly strong footprints of global terror outfits posing threats to the entire region, would start today. A high-level Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi would lead his country in the talks, while Pakistan would be led by special representative for Afghanistan.
The Iranian delegation consists of four members who are involved in crucial role for pushing diplomatic efforts for stabilizing Afghanistan.
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Ameri, will also accompany the delegation in the talks.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi would also meet Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. At present, both Pakistan and Iran share a common concern regarding the situation in Afghanistan and maintain strong diplomatic ties with the country.
Despite their positive relations with Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Iran have strong reservations about the use of Afghan territory for terrorism against their respective countries.
The recent terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran, were reportedly carried out by militants infiltrating from the Afghan province of Nimroz, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation. Following the Kerman attacks, Hassan Kazemi Qomi held a crucial meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Abdul Kabir, in Kabul, addressing the rising concerns of cross-border terrorism.
Meanwhile, proscribed groups, including the TTP and Baloch insurgent organizations, are also using Afghan territory for their activities against Pakistan and Iran. After the assumption of power by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, there has been an increase in terrorism operations in Pakistan by TTP originating from Afghan soil. Most of the weaponry and attackers involved in these terror attacks are US made and have links to Afghan territory, posing threats to the entire region.