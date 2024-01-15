Pak-Iran talks on security situation start today

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-Iran talks on deteriorating security situa­tion in Afghanistan particularly strong footprints of global terror outfits posing threats to the en­tire region, would start today. A high-level Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Special Representa­tive for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi would lead his country in the talks, while Pakistan would be led by special representative for Afghanistan.

The Iranian delegation consists of four members who are involved in crucial role for pushing diplo­matic efforts for stabilizing Afghanistan.

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Ameri, will also accompany the delegation in the talks.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi would also meet Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. At present, both Pakistan and Iran share a common concern re­garding the situation in Afghanistan and maintain strong diplomatic ties with the country.

Despite their positive relations with Afghani­stan, both Pakistan and Iran have strong reserva­tions about the use of Afghan territory for terror­ism against their respective countries.

The recent terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran, were reportedly carried out by militants infil­trating from the Afghan province of Nimroz, em­phasizing the need for regional cooperation. Fol­lowing the Kerman attacks, Hassan Kazemi Qomi held a crucial meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Abdul Kabir, in Kabul, addressing the rising concerns of cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, proscribed groups, including the TTP and Baloch insurgent organizations, are also using Afghan territory for their activities against Pakistan and Iran. After the assump­tion of power by the Islamic Emirate of Af­ghanistan, there has been an increase in terror­ism operations in Pakistan by TTP originating from Afghan soil. Most of the weaponry and at­tackers involved in these terror attacks are US made and have links to Afghan territory, posing threats to the entire region.