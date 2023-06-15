Govt gives extension to Chairman NHA, IG NHMP

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has extended the temporary charge of the posts of the Chairman National Highway Authority and the Inspector General of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) for another three months

. According to separate notifications issued by the Establishment Division, both the charges have been extended for a period of further three months.

A Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Capt (Retd) Khurram Agha was appointed as Chairman NHA on 29th March 2021 by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later he was made the Federal Secretary Communications in May 2022.

However, since then he is also holding an additional charge of the post of Chairman NHA and now it has been extended for another three months.

“The additional charge of the post of Chairman NHA, granted to Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Communications Division, is extended for another period of three months wef 29-04-2023 or till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier,” a notification reads.

On the other side, a BS-21 officer of Police Service Sultan Ali Khawaja was appointed as Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police on 13th March 2023. Khowaja was already working in the motorway police as Additional Inspector General when he was assigned the current charge of the post of Inspector General for three months.

However, in a fresh notification issued on Wednesday, the current charge given to him was extended for another three months.