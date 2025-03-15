FIA registers cases against three for fake news on Jaffar Express attack

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against three individuals for allegedly spreading about the Jaffar Express attack.

The FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad booked Ahmad Noorani, Shafiq Ahmad Advocate, and Aina Durkhanai under the PECA Act for allegedly promoting anti-state propaganda and inciting hatred against national institutions. The FIRs claim the accused used their verified social media accounts to support a banned organization and create public uncertainty.

An FIA spokesperson stated that investigations are ongoing to identify more accounts involved in the alleged misinformation campaign. The move is part of the agency’s broader crackdown on cybercrimes, particularly hate speech and .

Meanwhile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that security forces successfully rescued hostages from Jaffar Express in a complex operation.