HBL PSL 10 trophy tour announced

LAHORE - The first-ever trophy tour in the history of HBL PSL 10commencedon Friday from Hyderabad and Karachi, with ‘Luminara’ scheduled to travel to 11 cities across Pakistan till March 29, the PCB announced on Friday.

The 10th edition of HBL PSL is scheduled to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi – from April 11 to May 18. In the first leg of the trophy tour, the Luminara Trophy will be displayed at various locations across Hyderabad and Karachi till March 15. Following Hyderabad and Karachi, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. The second leg of the trophy tour will be announced in due course.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said: “The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket. The tour aims to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan. “In the first leg, the trophy will be displayed from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historic locations of Lahore and will also showcase breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan, with more historic and iconic locations to follow.“This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, who have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world.”

TOUR SCHEDULE

Mar 14 Hyderabad

Mar 14-15 Karachi

Mar 16-17 Lahore

Mar 18 Multan

Mar 19 Bahawalpur

Mar 20 Faisalabad

Mar 22 Peshawar

Mar 23 Islamabad