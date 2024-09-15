Sunday, September 15, 2024
Govt delegation meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman on amendment bill

Web Desk
5:46 PM | September 15, 2024
On Sunday, a government delegation met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an effort to secure his support for the proposed constitutional amendment bill. The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The meeting aimed to address Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s previous complaints that the government had not provided him with the draft of the constitutional amendment. During the session, the delegation presented the draft to the JUI-F chief, seeking his endorsement for the bill.

The engagement underscores the government's efforts to build consensus and navigate the political complexities surrounding the proposed amendments. The outcome of these discussions will be crucial as the bill moves forward in the legislative process.

