UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd leg to kick off with 2 matches

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal return legs kick off on Tuesday with two clashes as Paris Saint-Germain faces Barcelona and Dortmund takes on Atletico de Madrid.

In the first leg, Raphinha scored twice as Barca sealed a 3-2 win over the Parisians at Parc des Princes in a five-goal thriller.

The two teams will go head-to-head at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's home ground, which has a capacity for a 60,000-strong crowd.

Istvan Kovacs from Romania will officiate the match, which will kick off at 1900GMT.

At a news conference, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Barca can use long balls to Lewandowski to put Paris under pressure.

"We fall, we get back up. That's what top-level sport is all about. An athlete needs to know that. It's hard, but you have to accept it. After two days, the players were good in training," he added.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said that the PSG match is about footballers, not coaches.

"Let's hope they are inspired because it will depend on them. Montjuic has to be a pressure cooker, we need the fans. There will be difficult moments, moments when Paris will make us suffer," he said.

In another Tuesday game, Atletico Madrid will travel to Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 aggregate lead in the tie.

The game will start at 1900GMT at VB Stadion Dortmund.

The 2023-24 final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Known as the Home of Football, Wembley has hosted seven previous European Cup finals — more than any other stadium.

Quarterfinal second legs:

Tuesday, April 16

Dortmund vs Atletico de Madrid (first leg: 1-2)

Barcelona vs Paris (first leg: 3-2)

Wednesday, April 17

Bayern vs Arsenal (first leg: 2-2)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (first leg: 3-3)