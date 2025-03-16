AI and Education

Artificial intelligence has evolved from a futuristic concept to an integral part of daily life. While AI has brought numerous benefits, it has also raised concerns about privacy and algorithmic bias. The same holds true for education.

On one hand, AI has revolutionised education by enabling personalised learning and improving accessibility. On the other, it has raised challenges such as privacy risks and a decline in students’ critical thinking skills. Despite these drawbacks, AI remains vital for education, automating administrative tasks and making learning more convenient for students and teachers alike.

However, challenges such as limited resources and a lack of AI literacy hinder its integration into education. These obstacles can be overcome by training teachers in AI applications and allocating sufficient budgets for its implementation. By taking these steps, the world can fully harness AI’s potential in education, making learning more effective and accessible.

MANOJ KUMAR KESRANI,

Matli.