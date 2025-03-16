Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters, 13 one-wheeling youth

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have claimed to have recovered 2 stolen and snatched motorbikes from the possession of as many arrested suspects who were rounded up in a raid by Hatri police. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police apprehended Ghulam Hussain Mallah and Zubair Ahmed Lashari who were allegedly involved in dozens of incidents of motorbike lifting. He added that 2 motorbikes were recovered from Mallah and Lashari, as the police expect recovery of more vehicles on the basis of information they were likely to share. Separately, B-Section police rounded up 13 young men for indulging in one-wheeling on their motorbikes and impounded as many vehicles. The spokesman said a ban had been enforced on one-wheeling of the vehicles and the people violating the ban would face action.