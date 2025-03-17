Pakistan must invest in all sports, not just cricket, vows PVF Chairman

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob has emphasized the need for equal investment in all sports rather than solely focusing on cricket. He criticized the Rs 13 billion spent on improving cricket stadiums, arguing that despite this massive investment, the national team underperforms in major tournaments. Yaqoob stressed that if even a fraction of this budget were allocated to 30+ other sports in Pakistan, athletes could excel at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other global events. However, he lamented that both government support and sponsorships are concentrated only on cricket, leaving talented athletes from other sports without opportunities. Comparing Pakistan with India, he highlighted how the Indian government has engaged corporate sponsors across multiple sports, leading to significant progress. In contrast, Pakistan’s talented athletes struggle due to a lack of funding and sponsorship. Yaqoob also highlighted volleyball’s consistent victories, saying that Pakistan regularly organizes volleyball events at provincial and national levels. He announced that after a successful tournament in Lahore, the PVF will host the National Volleyball Championship from April 4 to 10 in Wah Cantt, featuring teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and various departments such as Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Air Force, and Navy. All matches will be broadcast live. He concluded by reiterating that he is not against cricket but urged policymakers and sponsors to support all sports equally, ensuring that Pakistan’s flag flies high on international platforms.