Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024

LAHORE - Pakistan has been awarded the honor of hosting the West Asia Baseball Cup 2024. This significant announcement was confirmed at the meeting of the Baseball Federation of Asia held in Chinese Taipei (Taiwan). PFB Secretary Fakhr Shah said that hosting the event is a testament to the confidence that the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has in Pakistan. “The event is planned for October, with the exact venue and dates to be announced soon.” According to Fakhr, the venue will be in either Islamabad or Lahore, following consultations with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Sports Board Punjab. He also noted that Pakistan successfully hosted the West Asia Cup in 2023. Teams from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia will participate in this year’s event, along with teams from Palestine and Bangladesh. Executive Director Moazzam Khan Klair commented that hosting this event underscores the success of sports in Pakistan and its international recognition in the field of baseball.