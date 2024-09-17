Russian deputy prime minister Alexei Overchuk begins two-day visit to Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Pakistan starting Wednesday. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation for this significant diplomatic engagement.

During his visit, Overchuk will hold discussions with Pakistan's president, prime minister, and the deputy prime minister/foreign minister. These meetings are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in various sectors.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted the long-standing cordial relationship between Pakistan and Russia, emphasizing that their partnership is built on goodwill, amity, and trust. This relationship is further demonstrated through multifaceted bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity.

The visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to enhance their collaboration and explore new opportunities for mutual benefit.