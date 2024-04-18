QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has once again asserted its position as the leading educational institution in Pakistan, securing top honors in the QS Subject Ranking 2024. Ranked 315th globally, QAU has showcased its academic prowess, solidifying its reputation as a premier center for higher education. The university’s exceptional performances across various subjects have garnered significant attention, with departments such as Mathematics, Statistics & Operational Research, Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, and Biological Sciences securing world rankings between 201 to 351. Moreover, the Pharmacy & Pharmacology department has achieved a commendable global ranking of 201, securing the second position nationally. Additionally, departments like Environmental Sciences, Agriculture & Forestry have earned global rankings between 251 to 450, further highlighting QAU’s multidisciplinary excellence.