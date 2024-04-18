QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

Thursday, April 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has once again asserted its position as the leading educational insti­tution in Pakistan, securing top honors in the QS Subject Ranking 2024. Ranked 315th globally, QAU has showcased its academic prowess, solidi­fying its reputation as a pre­mier center for higher ed­ucation. The university’s exceptional performances across various subjects have garnered significant atten­tion, with departments such as Mathematics, Statistics & Operational Research, Phys­ics, Chemistry, Materials Sci­ence, and Biological Scienc­es securing world rankings between 201 to 351. More­over, the Pharmacy & Phar­macology department has achieved a commendable global ranking of 201, se­curing the second position nationally. Additionally, de­partments like Environmen­tal Sciences, Agriculture & Forestry have earned glob­al rankings between 251 to 450, further highlighting QAU’s multidisciplinary ex­cellence.

