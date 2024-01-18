Shehbaz hints at a ‘surprise’ awaiting rivals in Feb 8 polls

LAHORE - President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the February 8 polls would unfold a “surprise” with significant implications for Pakistan’s destiny.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Shehbaz expressed confidence in the people’s decision, emphasizing that their choice would be respected, and under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country would progress.

Younger Sharif hinted at an upcoming ‘surprise’ from the PML-N in the February 8 elections, noting that the election campaign had commenced with active participation from Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz campaigning across the country. The PML-N president highlighted the pivotal role of this election in shaping Pakistan’s destiny. Emphasizing the significance of the upcoming elections, the PML-N President said, “Today, I stand before you with the utmost confidence that the people of Pakistan will use their voting power to steer the country towards progress. With understanding and insight, they will assess the past, make informed decisions for the future, and collectively embrace the chosen path.” Highlighting the resolve of the PML-N leadership to address all challenges faced by the nation, he asserted, “Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz will stand united, leading the nation towards a brighter future. This election is a defining moment, a decision that will shape the destiny of Pakistan.” Regarding economic recovery, Shehbaz credited his brother Nawaz’s leadership for exceptional growth in the past. He pledged that elder Sharif would work tirelessly to restore those prosperous days.

Criticizing the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), Shehbaz blamed them for derailing the economy and damaging country’s diplomatic relations. He contended that the 2017 progress under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership was disrupted through a conspiracy, utilizing former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar as a tool. Shehbaz regretted that, had Nawaz Sharif not been ousted, Pakistan would not be facing its current challenges. Attributing inflation to the previous PTI government, Shehbaz highlighted a broken IMF agreement and a severe economic crisis. He stressed the urgency to end the politics of hatred and work collaboratively for the country’s progress, expressing optimism that the cycle of animosity would soon be broken.

Shehbaz underscored the importance of hard work, lamenting that the leadership of Tehreek- e-Insaf had polluted the minds of youth in the past few years. Shehbaz Sharif revealed Nawaz Sharif’s desire to resume the journey that was abruptly halted in 2017, emphasizing that the nation had teetered on the edge of economic collapse in recent years.