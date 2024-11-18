Cougar Clothing brings revolution in fashion with brand new kids wear collection launch

LAHORE - An iconic western street wear brand, known for setting trends with fashion that captures the spirit of urban life— fresh, styl­ish, and designed for those who live boldly and after success­fully inspiring young custom­ers, Cougar has expanded by launching Cougar Kids ready to welcome the next generation of valued customers, offering the same level of comfort and style they have come to expect.

The launch for the new col­lection at the signature Cougar Outlet in Y-Block DHA Phase 3 Lahore, was nothing short of spectacular! The exclusive re­veal event by Elysium, attracted a host of socialites, influencers, entrepreneurs, fashion enthu­siasts, media personalities and kids, all eager to have a firsthand experience of the new revolution in fashion for street wear.

What sets this collection apart is their commitment to an in-house production, crafted in owned facilities, ensuring con­sistent quality with exceptional value and expanding the brand’s reach. Each item is meticulously designed with the same atten­tion to detail and fashion-for­ward approach that has defined the brand, now tailored to meet the unique needs of children.

Talking to the media, Khalid Pervez, CEO Cougar, expressed, “With 30 strategically placed outlets, we cater to a broad cus­tomer base and are continuous­ly expanding. Our success stems from a strong focus on design and quality, with in-house man­ufacturing. We uphold the Made of Pakistan spirit by offering affordable, high-quality prod­ucts made in-house, proudly enhancing our customers’ style and satisfaction nationwide.” Cougar started as a sweater manufacturing and wholesale business in 1997. Today, it’s a well-known brand among ur­ban youth in casual wear. Over the years, Cougar has become a key name in men’s and women’s casual fashion, known for its commitment to quality, a grow­ing retail network, and a strong focus on meeting the needs of style-conscious customers.