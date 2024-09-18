Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects constitutional amendment bill

7:44 PM | September 18, 2024
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman firmly rejected the draft of the constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday, stating it would be a betrayal to the nation to support it.

Speaking to the media after attending a lunch hosted by former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser, the JUI-F chief criticized the draft, calling it a joke and asserting it was unacceptable.

He declined to comment on alleged remarks made by the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

The event was also attended by former president Dr. Arif Alvi and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan.

