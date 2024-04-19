CNG prices to go up once again

ISLAMABAD - The prices of CNG will go up once again as the government has upward revised gas value of supply to the CNG consumers for sales tax purpose, which has resulted in the increase of GST by up to 48.14 percent across the country.

The government has increased gas value of supply to the CNG consumers for the purpose of sales tax in the range of 42.86 per cent to 48.14 per cent across the country, said a notification issued here by the Federal Board of Revenue. A notification regarding the revised gas value of supply to the CNG consumers for sales tax purpose for region-I and region-II has been issued here Thursday.

As per the earlier notification of 2022, for the consumers of region-I including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Potohar Region, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gujar Khan, the value of supply of gas was Rs140 per kg, where the consumers were paying Rs 25.20 per kg GST. While for the region-II including Sindh and Punjab excluding Potohar region, the value was Rs135 per kg and they were being charged Rs 24.30 per kg sales tax. According the new notification, the gas value of supply to the CNG consumers for sales tax purpose in region-I will increase by 42.86 per cent from the existing Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg, while in region-II it will go up by 48.14 per cent, from Rs 135 to Rs 200 per kg. Following the upward revision, the gas value of supply to the CNG consumers, GST on the CNG sale in region-I will be increased by Rs 10.80 per kg, while in region-II it will go up by Rs 11.70 per kg. In both the regions, the consumers will now pay Rs 36 per kg sales tax on the value of Rs 200 per kg. The CNG stations have decided to promptly increase the prices across the country by up to Rs 11.70 per kg.