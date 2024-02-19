Monday, February 19, 2024
ECP seeks record of NA-128 from RO
2:50 PM | February 19, 2024
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the returning officer (RO) of NA-128 to submit the detailed record of the constituency. 

Shah Muhammad Jatoi, a member representing ECP Balochistan chapter, and Ikramullah, a member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presided over the hearing on alleged electoral irregularities in the NA-128 constituency. 

During the proceedings, Salman Akram Raja, the independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared before the ECP. 

The petitioner, Salman Akram Raja, emphasised the need for a thorough scrutiny of polling result forms - Form-45, Form-47, and Form-48.

He raised concerns about the preparation of Form-47 in his absence despite a court order specifying that it should be prepared in the presence of all contesting candidates.

Salman Akram urged the commission to inspect the original Form-45, believing that it would help clarify any discrepancies. He also pointed out that the court had directed the preparation of Form-47 in the presence of all candidates. 

The ECP adjourned the case hearing until Feb 21 and directed the returning officer to submit detailed record of the NA-128 constituency.

