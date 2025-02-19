Pakistan-UAE Trade Conference 2025 held in Dubai

The Consulate General of Pakistan in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), hosted the Pakistan-United Arab Emirates Trade Conference 2025 at the Pakistan Association Dubai.



The event brought together a distinguished gathering of international delegates, Pakistani exhibitors participating in Gulfood 2025 and key stakeholders from the business community.



The conference was attended by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, Consul General Hussain Muhammad and senior officials from the Consulate General and Government of Pakistan. Diplomats, delegates and businessmen from the UAE, USA, Egypt, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Peru, Nigeria and China participated in the event.



In his welcome remarks, Trade & Investment Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Ali Zeb Khan welcomed the attendees and emphasized the conference’s objective of creating networking opportunities for businesses to explore collaborative ventures. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in enhancing trade relations and unlocking new avenues for economic cooperation.



In his keynote address, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, underscored the UAE’s significance as one of Pakistan’s strategic trade partners and a leading market for Pakistani agro-based products. He noted the consistent growth in Pakistan’s exports to the UAE, stating, “The UAE is one of the oldest and most reliable markets for Pakistani products.



We have witnessed a steady upward trend in our exports, reflecting the strong demand for high-quality Pakistani goods. This conference provided an excellent opportunity for our exporters to explore new opportunities and further strengthen their presence in the UAE market.”



Ambassador Tirmizi also commended the efforts of the Commercial Section, Consulate General of Pakistan for organizing a successful event that will help in boosting Pakistan’s trade potential globally.



Director General of TDAP, Athar Hussain Khokhar highlighted the diverse range of Pakistani agro-based products and their growing demand in international markets. He reiterated TDAP’s commitment to supporting exporters and facilitating trade initiatives.



President of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai, Shabbir Merchant and Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Malik Faisal Jehangir also addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of such conferences in fostering partnerships with UAE-based businesses.



The event concluded with a networking session, allowing exhibitors and delegates to engage in meaningful discussions and explore potential collaborations.