JCP approves retired Justice Tariq Masood's appointment as ad hoc SC judge for one year

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday approved the appointment of retired Justice Tariq Masood Khosa as an ad hoc judge for one year in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa presided over the meeting which reviewed the pros and cons of appointing ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court.

Sources said all members of the commission, except Justice Muneeb Akhtar, agreed on the name of retired Justice Tariq Masood.

Earlier, retired justices Tariq Masood, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Maqbool Baqir, and Mushir Alam were named for appointment in the apex court as ad hoc judges.

However, retired Justices Mushir Alam, Maqbool Baqir, and Mazhar Alam Miankhel declined the offer.

On the other hand, Tariq Masood agreed to be part of the Supreme Court as an ad hoc judge.

According to sources, the appointment of an ad hoc judge aims to reduce the burden of pending cases in the apex court. A retired judge can be appointed as an ad hoc judge for three years.