China’s White Paper

China is the unique civilization on the planet that is the habitat of living beings, which speaks more about the survival of human civilization than its own civilization. The practical expression of which has been seen in the form of One Belt One Road and is now being benefited. Ten years ago President Xi Jinping propounded the idea of building a global community of shared future, answering a question raised by the world, by history, and by the times: “Where is humanity headed?” His proposal lights the path forward as the world fumbles for solutions, and represents China’s contribution to global efforts to protect our shared home and create a better future of prosperity for all. In such a happy environment, there are some who are worried about the survival of human civilization instead of why the given model of China is achieving success. In my view, more important than discussing the actions of the opposing forces is the need to discuss China’s recently issued white paper, which respects the state’s borders and guarantees the survival of those living within these borders. This white paper was released by the State Council Information Office of China.

The White Paper states that the Communist Party of China seeks not only the happiness of the Chinese people and the revival of the Chinese nation, but also the development of mankind and the great harmony of the world. China’s development cannot be separated from the world and China is needed for the prosperity of the world. The Belt and Road Initiative is the regulatory platform for this white paper, whose achievements of ten years have been completed. The white paper was issued by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, which has “Humanity at a Crossroads”as its number one priority.

The Chinese government has published this white paper to introduce the theoretical base, practice and development of a global community of shared future. After reading the white paper, it is easy to conclude that the thinking of the Chinese leadership does not need borders. They want just as every citizen wants to see his home very peaceful, prosperous and beautiful, in the same way this earth is also a home which all the states should make together to be the cradle of peace, progress, prosperity and freedom. Every issue related to life has been described in the white paper. After bringing its nation out of poverty and making it prosperous, China has actually presented the problems in the form of a white paper to the whole world and practical suggestions for their solution. For which China itself has set an precedent in the form of the Belt and Road Initiative for the past ten years.

The white paper takes the past as a witness and marks two world wars, the consequences of which the world is suffering even today. Throughout history, peace and development have been the primary aspirations of humanity. Having experienced the ravages of wars and conflicts, people around the globe have built a keener awareness of cherishing peace, expanding cooperation, and seeking common development.

The international community should work together to turn the grand blueprint into a roadmap, and a beautiful vision into reality step by step that the vision of a global community of shared future is the outcome of China’s wisdom in handling contemporary international relations from the perspective of world peace and development – a Chinese plan for improving global governance, and a Chinese proposal to address various challenges in the 21st century. Vision guides action and direction determines the future. The international community should work together to turn the grand blueprint into a roadmap, and a beautiful vision into reality step by step.

By July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organisations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China. China has successfully hosted the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2017 and the second in 2019, and will host the third this year, maximising synergy for advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Infrastructure connectivity continues to strengthen. A general connectivity framework consisting of six corridors, six routes, and multiple countries and ports is in place. The overall layout of land, sea, air and cyberspace connectivity continues to improve, centered on economic corridors such as the New Eurasian Land Bridge, supported by routes like the China-Europe Railway Express and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the information expressway, and underpinned by major railways, ports, and pipelines. Trade connectivity continues to increase. The whole world seems to be convinced by China’s actions and contributions. The Belt and Road Initiative has made the 21st century the target of prosperity for all states by stabilising economies instead of wars.