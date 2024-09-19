PM expresses Pakistan's desire to enhance ties with Russia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's eagerness to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity, and security cooperation with Russia during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Islamabad. He reiterated that strengthening relations with Russia is a key priority of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, the prime minister expressed anticipation for his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Islamabad next month. Shehbaz Sharif also recalled his "very fruitful" discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July and thanked him for sending the high-level delegation.

Deputy PM Overchuk expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Russia's commitment to deepening constructive, mutually beneficial ties with Pakistan. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact.

The prime minister also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations, marking their shared intent to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology, and education.