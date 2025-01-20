Monday, January 20, 2025
KP govt imposes ban on CNG stations to ensure gas supply for domestic consumers

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD   -  The Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday has announced a province-wide ban on CNG stations under Section 144, effective until January 31, 2025.  The measure aims to ensure the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to domestic consumers amid the harsh winter season. This is the third such restriction in recent season, following similar bans during the previous two winter seasons, which were implemented to prioritize household needs during periods of high gas demand. The provincial administration emphasizes that the step is crucial to address the challenges posed by a sharp increase in gas consumption during colder months, ensuring that essential heating and cooking requirements of households are met without disruption.

